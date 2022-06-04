Will Vasupalli Ganesh return to the TDP?

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh is preparing ground to return to his parent TDP soon. He had sent his resignation letter to the YSR Congress in-charge post for the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency on Saturday.

He also quoted the reason for his resignation in the letter. He said he was asked to mobilise a crowd for the visit of Y V Subba Reddy and V Vijayasai Reddy in recent times. He said that giving such direction to him was an insult to his leadership.

Ganesh, who was elected on TDP ticket had defected to the ruling YSR Congress in September 2020. He joined the YSR Congress along with his two sons and has been active with the party. He was one of the four TDP MLAs who crossed the fence and joined the YSR Congress.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan from Gannavaram in Krishna district, Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy from Chirala in Bapatla district, Maddhali Giridhar from Guntur west and Vasupalli Ganesh defected from the TDP to the YSR Congress.

Quite interestingly, even Vallabhaneni Vamshi Mohan is also uncomfortable in the YSR Congress. It was only in the last week YSR Congress leader Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao lodged a complaint against Vamsi and accused him of doing illegal activities in the constituency.

Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy is also not comfortable in the party as he is facing problems with the Chirala former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan.

With leadership allegedly giving them instructions and the local leaders not supporting them, these TDP MLAs are said to be planning to come back. The Ghar Wapsi is not too far for these MLAs, the sources say. However, it is to be seen how the TDP leadership would respond when they knock at the door.