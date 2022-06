Major has a very good opening day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 4 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for an Adivi Sesh film. The film is sold for 6Cr in Andhra (6 areas) & 1.25 Cr in Ceeded. It is carrying good reports from the audience and is expected to have a very good weekend.

Area Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 1.73 Cr Ceeded 0.50 Cr UA 0.54 Cr Guntur 0.30 East 0.26 Cr West 0.20 Cr Krishna 0.28 Cr Nellore 0.10 Cr Total 3.91 Cr