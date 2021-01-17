Pawan Kalyan gives his nod for one more Project

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is lined up with a heap of films and he completed the shoot of Vakeel Saab. He is shooting for Krish’s periodic drama and he would soon join the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The film will be completed in a single schedule and the shoot of the film commences next week. Most of the shoot will happen in and around Pollachi.

Pawan Kalyan has been holding talks with Syeraa fame Surendar Reddy for an action entertainer and Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments are on board to bankroll this project. Surendar Reddy recently met Pawan Kalyan and narrated the script. Pawan Kalyan gave his nod for the film. This project will roll once Pawan completes his work for Krish’s film and Harish Shankar’s project. An official announcement about the film will be made later this year.