Ram Charan turns Siddha for Acharya

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has a powerful role assigned in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. The young actor recovered completely from coronavirus and he joined the sets of Acharya today. He plays Siddha in Acharya and he will be seen as a naxalite in this social drama laced with action. Ram Charan’s combination scenes with Chiranjeevi will be shot in this schedule and Ram Charan will complete his shooting portions in two schedules by February.

The entire shoot of Acharya will be completed by March and the film is aimed for May 7th release. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady in Acharya that is produced by Matinee Entertainments. This mega budget film is high on expectations and Sonu Sood plays a crucial role in Acharya.