Pawan Kalyan raises Kapu bogey, demands reservation

The issue of Kapu quota has once again been raked up. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said the Jagan government has done great injustice to the Kapu community.

The actor-turned-politico made serious remarks on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for cheating Kapu community by removing the five percent reservation. He said that the YSRCP was trying to use the issue of Kapu reservation for its selfish politics. The Jaganmohan Reddy government has overturned his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu’s pre-poll decision to grant five per cent reservation to Kapus.

“For the last 56 years, the successive governments have cheated and used the Kapu community as mere vote banks. The Jagan government is against the progress of the Kapu community and therefore the Andhra Pradesh government has stalled the move to provide 5 per cent reservation to Kapus,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Further, he tore into Jagan government’s claims that it had spent Rs 4,770 crore in the last 13 months. “This is a new theory being floated by the Jagan government only to deny reservations to Kapus. I would like to ask this government if the Rs 4,770 crore was given to only Kapus or all the communities,” he asked.

He found fault with the ‘Kapu Nestam’ scheme for recognising only 2.35 lakh as beneficiaries. The scheme launched recently provides financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years only for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. He also sought to know how much money was allocated to Kapu Corporation vis-a-vis corporations of other communities and how much money was disbursed. “The government should release a white paper on this,” Pawan Kalyan demanded.