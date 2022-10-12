Pawan Kalyan tight-lipped over Remake

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to return back to work and there are talks that he would resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu this month. The actor is currently being trained before getting back to work. He also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Sujeeth and the film is planned to roll this year. Pawan Kalyan signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham which was getting delayed from the past few months due to various reasons. The makers of the film are left in waiting mode and Pawan Kalyan is yet to issue a clarity about allocating the dates for the film. Sai Tej will be seen in an important role and the actor too is puzzled about when the shoot commences.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and allocate the rest of the dates for Sujeeth’s film this year. Vinodhaya Sitham is planned on a strict budget and is planned to be completed in quick schedules. But with Pawan changing his plans, there is no clarity on when the remake starts rolling. Actor Samuthirakani is on board to direct the remake. Zee Studios and People Media Factory in association with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works are the producers of the remake.