BoyFriend For Hire: Entertaining Theatrical Trailer

Advertisement

Boyfriend for Hire movie is getting ready for screening worldwide on 14th October. So far it has shown impressive progress with its promotional content and today with the release of the theatrical trailer, it succeeded in grabbing more interest.

Needles to say that the effort to add more to the hype is seen with the content it holds. The youthful entertainer is all set to get more mileage with more theatres added day by day.

The upcoming week which is hosting no big movies, offers the all new ‘Boyfriend for Hire’ movie as its right pick of the week.

Since content is new and fresh, this movie in particular is likely to win at the ticket window.