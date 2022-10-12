Legal Hurdles surrounding Prabhas’ Adipurush

The teaser of Adipurush created enough stir across the nation. The fans did not like the quality of the VFX work and the film faced plagiarism issues. Soon, a plea has been filed against the team in a Delhi-based court to ban the film for presenting Hindu God in an unwarranted manner. Now, the National Cine Worker Union (NCWU) which is a trade body for the film workers sent a legal notice to Bhushan Kumar, the producer of Adipurush along with the team. The Union said that the teaser insulted the Hindus and the religion through the portrayals.

Several priests across the country have raised objections on the presentation of Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman in the teaser of Adipurush told the complaint. There are objections about the dressing of Sita in the teaser of Adipurush. The NCWU demanded the team of Adipurush to withdraw the scenes from the film. The makers of Adipurush said that they have taken some cinematic liberties but the legal hurdles are turning out to be a threat for the release of the film. Adipurush is the modern adaptation of Ramayana and it is directed by Om Raut. The film is heading for a massive release on January 12th 2023.