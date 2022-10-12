SDT 15 team Welcomes Blockbuster Musician Ajaneesh Loknath

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej will be seen next in a film which is being directed by Bham Bholenath fame Karthik Dandu. The film tentatively titled as SDT 15. Makers are completing the shoot at good pace and post production works are also underway.

The music for this mystical horror thriller will be composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, a musical wizard who is known for his exceptional background score work. He has composed magnificent music for kannada films such as Kirik Party, Avane Srimanarayana, and most recently Vikrant Rona and Kantara. The intriguing addition to the SDT 15 team piqued everyone’s interest. Makers announced the news with an eye-catching poster.

Sai Dharam Tej doing mystic thriller for the first time. This yet to be titled film is produced by Sukumar Writing and Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra. Shamdat Sainudeen will take care of the cinematography.