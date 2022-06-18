Pawan Kalyan to address farmers in Prakasam district on Sunday

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would be addressing the farmers and the tenant farmers at Parchuru in Prakasam district on Sunday. He would also distribute Rs 1 lakh financial benefit to the bereaved families of farmers who committed suicide due to debts.

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan would interact with the farmers at the meeting. The party would also organise meetings in every district and expose the failure of the government in helping the farmers and the tenant farmers.

He blamed the state government, particularly chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that the police were preventing the Jana Sena leaders coming to the meeting. He said that the chief minister was afraid of losing his popularity with the Jana Sena going deeper into the people.

He asked the chief minister to attend the Jana Sena meeting at Parchuru to know whether the Jana Sena’s claims on farmers’ suicides were true or false. He said that the chief minister could personally see when the bereaved families receive the financial help to be given by Pawan Kalyan.

Manohar said that over 3,000 farmers and tenant farmers have committed suicide in the last three years. The suicides expose the failure of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, he said and asked the chief minister to accept his failure and correct it by helping the farmers and their families.

Manohar said that the farmers across the state were declaring crop holiday this year and wondered what Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing! He regretted that the farmers in Konaseema too have declared a crop holiday in over 50,000 acres.

Pawan Kalyan would stand by the farmers and fight against the government’s failure, he said and asked the police to stop creating hurdles for the Parchuru meeting.