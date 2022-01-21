Pawan Kalyan to take a Long Break

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan completed his vacation after spending time with his family in Russia and he headed back to the country. Pawan had plans to complete the dubbing work of Bheemla Nayak and he wanted to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu from the second week of January. Krish is the director of this periodic drama which has been kept on hold from the past few months. With the sudden rise in the new cases of coronavirus, Pawan Kalyan decided to take a long break and the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to be resumed from March or April.

The film has to be shot on a large canvas with hundreds of cast, crew members. Pawan wanted Krish to resume the shoot only after normalcy returns. On the other side, the script work of the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham is happening currently. Trivikram is monitoring the work and Samuthirakani will direct this Tamil remake. Trivikram and Ram Talluri are expected to produce this interesting attempt. Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar will soon team up for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and the shoot commences later this year. For now, Pawan decided to take a break from work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.