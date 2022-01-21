Six Indian Films heading for Digital Release

Friday also happens to be the day for several digital releases apart from the theatrical releases. This Friday, six Indian films are streaming on various digital platforms. Telugu blockbuster film Akhanda will stream on Disney Plus Hostar from evening. The film directed by Boyapati Sreenu is the biggest hit in the actor’s career. Natural Star Nani’s recent offering Shyam Singha Roy which received critical acclaim is streaming on Netflix. The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

Hindi film 36 Farmhouse which happens to be a suspense thriller is streaming on Zee5 from today. GV Prakash Kumar and Divyabharathi starter Bachelor which is a smashing hit in Tamil is available on Sony LIV from today. Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee is one more Tamil film that is streaming on Zee5 from today. Malayalam film Bhoothakaalam featuring Revathi in the lead role is streaming on Sony LIV from today.

Sree Vishnu starter Arjuna Phalguna will be streaming on Aha next week and there would be other films heading for digital release next week.