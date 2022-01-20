Treasury employees defy Jagan’s orders, refuse to process salary bills

The treasury department employees in Andhra Pradesh refuse to process salary bills of state government employees and teachers.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed treasuries department to process salary bills as per new PRC scales announced by him with a fitment of 23 per cent (hike on basic pay).

However, state government employees and teachers went on agitation programmes across the state against lower PRC fitment and cuts imposed in HRA and other allowances arguing that they will receive lower salaries as per new PRC scales than what they are drawing now.

Jagan took these agitations lightly and ordered the treasury department to process salary bills for this month January as per new PRC scales payable from February first week.

But, treasury officials refused to process salary bills in support of striking employees. They said they too will get lower salaries like other employees as per new PRC scales and they will not process salary bills.