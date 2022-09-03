Pawan Kalyan’s Fight Masters For Vishwak Sen

By
Telugu360
-
0

Young hero Vishwak Sen who earlier directed the superhit Falaknuma Das is making his second directorial Das Ka Dhamki where he’s playing the lead role. It’s a comedy thriller where Vishwak will be seen romancing Nivetha Pethuraj. They have come up with an update of releasing first look poster on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Vishwak is said to be playing a different role in the movie for which story and dialogues were penned by Bezawada Prasanna Kumar. Climax fight sequence of the movie is being filmed in Hyderabad. Stunt directors Todor Lazarov and Juji are taking care of this breath-taking action episode. The stunt directors from Bulgaria also worked for high-profile Indian projects RRR and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Karate Raju is pooling resources for the movie. Leon James provides soundtracks for the movie being made on Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. The makers announced to release the movie in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here