Pawan Kalyan’s Fight Masters For Vishwak Sen

Young hero Vishwak Sen who earlier directed the superhit Falaknuma Das is making his second directorial Das Ka Dhamki where he’s playing the lead role. It’s a comedy thriller where Vishwak will be seen romancing Nivetha Pethuraj. They have come up with an update of releasing first look poster on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Vishwak is said to be playing a different role in the movie for which story and dialogues were penned by Bezawada Prasanna Kumar. Climax fight sequence of the movie is being filmed in Hyderabad. Stunt directors Todor Lazarov and Juji are taking care of this breath-taking action episode. The stunt directors from Bulgaria also worked for high-profile Indian projects RRR and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Karate Raju is pooling resources for the movie. Leon James provides soundtracks for the movie being made on Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. The makers announced to release the movie in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.