Brahmastra Telugu Pre-release Event Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is hitting the screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on September 9th. The Telugu pre-release event took place last night in a star hotel in Hyderabad after the massive event in Ramoji Film City got canceled. Young Tiger NTR is the special guest of the evening and his lean look is the surprise for his fans. Here are the highlights of the event:

SS Rajamouli: In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has a power where he can throw the fire. It was shown in the trailer and it is fantastic. That was prepared live for the event. There would be fireworks going up everywhere. In the end, Ranbir asks NTR to show his power. NTR’s thigh-slapping moment and the massive fireworks are planned to be a treat for the audience. We missed this and we will plan this during the success party of Brahmastra. The Ramoji Film City’s event was the best one planned but it did not happen. The permission was denied because of Ganesh Nimmajanam. I wanted to support Brahmastra as it is all about superpowers from our Itihasas.

NTR: I would like to apologize to my fans and the media as the event got canceled. There are few actors who have left an impact on me. I love Amitabh Bachchan and his intensity, his voice. After Amitji, it is Ranbir Kapoor who inspired me as an actor. My favorite film is Rockstar. Alia is one of the finest actresses of our generation. I share a great bonding with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna. Rajamouli and Karan Johar united our film industry as Indian cinema. I respect them for their work. Hope Brahmastra will be one more milestone in Indian cinema. The biggest directors of the country like Rajamouli shivers before the release of his film. Wishing Nagarjuna garu all the best for Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna: I was looking for the event as Rajamouli planned it and NTR is attending it. Today is Hari Krishna garu’s birthday and wishing him on the occasion. I am so happy that Rajamouli is presenting the film. I was wondering why Rajamouli is taking so much time for a film. I realized that Ayan Mukerji is his disciple. I have good friends in the team. Ranbir and Alia are the finest actors of this generation. Brahmastra is the biggest ever release for any Indian film.

Alia Bhatt: Thank you everyone for joining the event here. Talking about Brahmastra is quite emotional. We are seven days away from the release. Ayan is our light, guiding force and our creator. He is missing being here. Thank you SS Rajamouli garu for being here. Thank you for making me apart of RRR. Without you, Brahmastra is incomplete. Tarak is a Mega Megastar. He is one of the nicest souls. Nag sir is my favorite man on the sets.

Ranbir Kapoor: We are one week away from the release. It is unfortunate that the event got canceled. I was all excited about the event. I learned Telugu language for the event here. Telugu audience are here to encourage good films. Hope Brahmastra will impress the audience. Thank you Akkineni fans, Nandamuri fans and Rajamouli’s fans for coming to the event. Thank you so much Rajamouli, NTR and Nagarjuna garu. Brahmastra should be watched in 3D and it would be a great experience for sure. The advance sales will start tomorrow. Thank you.