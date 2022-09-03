Why did Rajamouli come on board for Brahmastra?

The country’s best and biggest director SS Rajamouli is presenting Brahmastra and supporting the film. He is promoting the film and the grand pre-release event took place in Hyderabad last night. There are speculations about Rajamouli’s investment and there are talks about his creative involvement in Brahmastra. Rajamouli revealed about his involvement for Brahmastra. “I haven’t done so much for Brahmastra. The real reason I associated with Brahmastra was the story and the vision of Ayan Mukerji. When I see a good product coming, I feel I should do something for that” told Rajamouli.

He continued saying “When I first saw KGF, I did not know anything about the film. I thought it was a great product and I started talking to people about the film to help it. Similarly, I think Brahmastra is a great product. That is the reason I came on board for the film. Civilizations across the world were formed on the banks of the rivers. We started moving from South to North with our films like Baahubali and KGF. Its time and I hope that the love starts flowing from North to South. We are a country and we have to make Indian films, not language films”. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Brahmastra is hitting the screens on September 9th.