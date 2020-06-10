Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab pushed to Sankranthi 2021

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is keen to return back to sets next month and he would complete the pending portions of his comeback film Vakeel Saab. The film directed by Sriram Venu has 30 days of pending shoot and Pawan Kalyan will have to shoot for over 15 days to complete his part. As per the update, Pawan is in plans to complete his work by the end of July. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are jointly producing Vakeel Saab which is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Dil Raju who was keen to release Vakeel Saab for Dasara is said to have changed his plans. Vakeel Saab will now release for Sankranthi 2021 and the makers are in plans to make an official announcement on this soon. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing and with the reopening of theatres not possible anytime soon, the makers decided to push the release. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj will be seen in other important roles in this social drama.