Pawan meets Nirmala, complains AP atrocities on women

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Delhi today. BJP AP President Kanna Laxminarayana, spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, Daggubati Purandeeswari, Nadendla Manohar and others were present. Pawan and Kanna told Sitaraman how the AP Government is misusing police and private armies to beat up and attack women protesters in Amaravati Capital City villages. They also told her about the deteriorating law and order and financial situation in AP under the oppressive regime of Jaganmohan Reddy.

The meeting triggered political speculation in national capital on how the Centre has taken a serious view of the police excesses on women and children in the anti-Capital agitation. The AP leaders have also told Sitaraman that the present YCP government and the previous TDP government spoilt the financial position of the state.

Later, Pawan, Kanna, GVL and other leaders attended the coordination committee meeting of BJP and Jana Sena. Prior to the meeting, Pawan said that together, their parties would come out with a very strong action plan to confront and counter the oppressive Jagan Reddy government.