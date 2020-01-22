Exclusive: Nani and Rahul Sankrityan to team up

Natural Star Nani wrapped up the shoot of V and he will soon start the shoot of his next film Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana. This family entertainer will be wrapped up in quick schedules and Nani would turn free by summer. Nani has been in talks with Rahul Sankrityan (Taxiwala director) for an interesting content-driven film. Nani recently gave his nod and the film would be made on a massive budget.

The film would start rolling from the second half of this year and will have three female leads. This film will be the costliest one made in Nani’s career. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll this project on Sithara Entertainments banner. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.