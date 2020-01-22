New scenes to be added in Sarileru Neekevvaru

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru arranged a special press meet to thank the audience for the super success of the film. Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in USA and will return back by the end of this month after which one more grand success meet will be celebrated. Director Anil Ravipudi revealed that a one and half minute episode between Mahesh Babu and Rao Ramesh will be added to the film in the third week.

He said that they had to remove the episode due to length issues and now they are adding it as a bonus. Producers Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju attended the press meet. Sarileru Neekevvaru is the biggest hit in the career of Mahesh Babu till date and is raking decent revenues all over.