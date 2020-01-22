Fan Wars are now crossing Borders

Soon after the first look poster of Venkatesh from Naarappa (Asuran remake) are out, an ugly fight started across twitter between the fans of Telugu and Tamil cinema. While some of them compared the looks of Dhanush with Venkatesh, the others argued to stop comparison between Venky and Dhanush. Soon, the names of several known Telugu and Tamil actors are brought into the debate which made things murkier. These fan wars reached new heights and are crossing the states, languages. Here are the trending hashtags on twitter after the fan wars:

#TeluguRealHeroes, #AsuranKaaBaapNaarappa, #UnrivalledTamilActors, #CrownlessKingsTeluguHeros, #RealAsuranDhanush