Assembly Rowdyism in AP: TDLP letter to Governor

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy unusually became very angry and lost patience in the Assembly when the Opposition members called him Friday CM. A highly emotional Jagan forgot his limitations in the House and straightaway ordered the Marshals to throw the TDP MLAs out of the Assembly. He said that there are just 10 TDP MLAs and they should be thrown out. The Speaker sat silently all through this episode. On their part, the Marshals followed CM orders and forcibly carried TDP members out of the House.

It is not the first time that TDP used Friday CM word. But Jagan became agitated as it happened inside the Assembly which would go into the records. TDP clarified that their members were angry when Minister Nani repeatedly called Chandrababu an alms-begging leader.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) complained to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan about CM Jagan’s undemocratic and highhanded behaviour inside the Assembly. TDLP told Governor how Jagan instead of Speaker is dictating orders on the functioning of the Assembly. The expelled TDP MLAs came outside the Assembly compound wall and told the media about YCP intimidation and rowdyism in the House. They alleged that the YCP Ministers and MLAs are coming to the Speaker podium to threaten and intimidate the opposition MLAs.