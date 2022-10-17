Pawan returns from Visakha, vows to free AP from YSRCP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had left Visakhapatnam on Monday evening without holding Janavani programme. He reached Vijayawada and proceeded to the party headquarters at Mangalagiri, where he addressed a press conference.

He blamed the YSR Congress government for arresting the Jana Sena leaders and activists in Visakhapatnam for no reason. He wondered how the ruling party held Garjana, when there were prohibitory orders in force.

He said his party was looking into the legal aspects of the incidents that happened in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were using their criminal mind against the opposition parties. He also accused the YSR Congress of misusing the police force to target the opposition parties.

However, Pawan Kalyan said he would not run away from politics because of the criminals in politics. He said he had launched the political party to clean politics from criminals. “I don’t want to be ruled by a criminal. I don’t want the people of Andhra Pradesh to be ruled by a criminal,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The Jana Sena chief said that he would work hard for the 2024 general elections to clear the criminals from the state politics. He wanted to free Andhra Pradesh from the YSR Congress criminals. “My slogan for the 2024 elections would be to free the state from YSRCP criminals,” Pawan Kalyan asserted.

Stating that his party would fight the legal battle against the police cases, the Jana Sena chief reiterated that he would give a tough political fight to the ruling party. He claimed that he is getting ready to give sleepless nights to the YSR Congress leaders ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He made an appeal to the youth and the people of the state to understand the criminal politics of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress leaders and drive them away from the state in the next elections. He said he would continue to campaign against the YSRCP criminals and create awareness among the people.