Sukumar keeps DSP aside for Two Films

Top director Sukumar and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad share a great bonding and the duo delivered a bunch of blockbusters. Even for a small film like Uppena that is co-produced by Sukumar, DSP delivered chartbusters and he took home a hefty remuneration. Sukumar never worked with any other music composer other than Devi Sri Prasad. For the first time, Sukumar is getting associated with two music composers keeping DSP aside. Sukumar Writings and BVSN Prasad are producing Sai Tej’s next film directed by Sukumar’s protege Karthik. Young music composer Ajaneesh Loknath is on board as the music composer for the film.

DSP has quoted Rs 4 crores after which Sukumar, BVSN Prasad decided to go with another music composer. Sukumar penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for this interesting film. Sukumar is also producing a film with Dil Raju titled Selfish. Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish is the lead actor and the film too will have a new music director. Sukumar and Dil Raju are not ready to pay huge remuneration and lock DSP for the film. For the first time, Sukumar has finalized two projects without Devi Sri Prasad composing the music.