When is Samantha returning back to Work?

Samantha is away from work and is not active on social media from the past couple of months. The actress has been struggling with skin-related issues and she got her treatment done in USA recently. Samantha is back from USA but she is yet to return back to shoot. She has completed dubbing for her part for Yasodha recently and the film is announced for November 11th release. Vijay Deverakonda and the team of Kushi is left in waiting mode for Samantha. The actress allocated her dates for the film from the first week of November and the shoot resumes in the month. Shiva Nirvana and his team are keen to complete two major schedules this year with which the major shoot of Kushi will be completed.

With summer 2023 packed with several releases, the makers are in plan to release Kushi before summer. The decision on the release date will be taken after the shoot of the film completes. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this romantic entertainer. Samantha is keen to work without breaks as there are several films lined up. She will kick-start the promotions of Yasodha at the end of October.