Buzz: Akhil to team up with a Tamil Director

Akhil Akkineni is completely focused on Agent and the film is the costliest film made in the actor’s career. Akhil is getting ready with a bunch of projects and they will be announced soon. He is holding talks with a couple of directors. Tamil director PS Mithran impressed the audience with Abhimanyudu. He directed Karthi’s Sardar which is slated for release this Friday. During his interaction, PS Mithran himself revealed that he is working on a script for Akhil and he will narrate it to him soon.

There are speculations about the film for the past few months. There are also talks that Annapurna Studios will produce this project if Akhil gets impressed with Mithran’s script. Mithran revealed that he would narrate the script to Akhil by the time he completes the shoot of Agent. Akhil is also playing an important role in Nagarjuna’s 100th film which will be directed by Mohan Raja. The upcoming projects of Akhil will be announced soon.