AP CM releases second tranche of Rythu Bharosa

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 2096 crore towards the second tranche of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme by pressing the button to benefit 50.92 lakh farmers in the state. The assistance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Speaking at a public meeting at Allagadda on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the first tranche of Rs. 7500 out of the total assistance of Rs. 13, 500 to each farmer was disbursed in May this year. In the second instalment amounting to Rs.2096.04 crore released today, each beneficiary will get Rs.4000 for Kharif harvesting and Rabi sowing. The last instalment of Rs.2000 each will be released ahead of Sankranti in January next.

Reiterating the government’s commitment for the welfare of farmers, Jagan said the government was spending Rs.7000 crore every year under the scheme for the benefit of more than 50 lakh farmers. With Monday’s disbursement, the government has so far incurred Rs. 25,971.33 crore under the welfare scheme. This is the fourth consecutive year of the Rythu Bharosa Scheme being implemented. The scheme is being implemented not only for the agricultural land owners but also for tenant farmers.

The government has so far spent Rs. 1,33,526.92 crore for the benefit of farmers under various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, mechanisation and Minimum Support Price (MSP), the chief minister said.

After YSRCP came to power, farmer families received Rs. 51,000 each under various welfare schemes, he added. He further said that the foodgrain production in the TDP regime stood at 154 lakh tonnes, while the state achieved a record of 167.24 lakh tonnes of foodgrains after the YSRCP came to power.