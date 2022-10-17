Veerraju meets Pawan, what is in store?

BJP AP unit president and former MLC, Somu Veerraju, met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s office in Mangalagiri on Monday. The two leaders are said to have discussed the prevailing situation in the state, particularly after the Visakhapatnam incidents.

Somu Veerraju and BJP senior leader, Daggubati Purandheswari, have earlier spoken to Pawan Kalyan when he was in Visakhapatnam and his movements were restricted to the hotel. They extended support to Pawan Kalyan and told him to restrain from taking any hasty decision.

Pawan Kalyan had said that he would not seek help from the BJP Central leadership nor would ask for any security. Stating that he knows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah personally, he did not want to take the issue to their notice and seek support.

The Jana Sena chief said that he would take the issue to its logical end in Andhra Pradesh and would face the ruling YSR Congress leadership. There was no need for him to seek Central government support either.

Minutes after this statement, Somu Veerraju visited the Jana Sena office at Mangalagiri and closeted with Pawan Kalyan. Sources say that the BJP Central leadership received reports on the Visakhapatnam incidents and had asked Veerraju to meet Pawan Kalyan for a first hand report.

Sources indicate that the BJP Central leadership is waiting for Veerraju’s report on the incidents that led to the cancellation of the Jana Sena activities and return of Pawan Kalyan from Visakhapatnam. It is to be seen what the BJP Central leadership would do and how it would resolve the issue in the days to come.

The BJP Central leadership is equally soft towards the YSR Congress as the NDA government is running short of the numbers in Rajya Sabha. The YSR Congress with nine MPs in the Upper House is a crucial dependable party at the Centre and the leadership is not in a hurry to take any decision, the sources said.