Pawan visits Rushikonda, to visit Gunkalam colony

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had visited the Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He watched the on-going construction works on the hill undertaken by the State government. He watched the area from the top of a small mountain on the roadside.

Pawan Kalyan also enquired about the works on the hill and interacted with the local people on the environmental damage being caused by the construction work.

Later, he visited the Visakhapatnam beach along with party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. The two interacted with the local fishermen about their living and the support given by the state government to the fishermen community.

The Jana Sena chief would also visit Gunkalam village of Srikakulam district on Sunday to inspect the housing works. The state government had allocated house sites for 12,000 layouts in Gunkalam village. He said that the government had taken up construction of the Jagananna colony here and had already developed the layout.

The layout was provided with borewells and electricity supply besides levelling the plots. Assembly deputy speaker, Kolagatla Veerabhadraswamy, welcomed the Jana Sena chief to visit the colony. He said that the government had started the construction of houses in the colony for the poor.

Veerabhadraswamy said that the government was constructing 2,000 houses, while the remaining 10,000 houses were being constructed by the beneficiaries. “The government would welcome the Jana Sena chief to visit the colony. He can also interact with the beneficiaries and know the facts,” the Assembly deputy speaker said.