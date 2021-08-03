Petition filed seeking cancellation of bail to YSRCP MP Vijayasai

YSRCP rebel MP K.Raghurama Krishna Raju continues to give sleepless nights to YSRCP top brass.

After filing petition seeking cancellation of bai granted too YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Raju filed a fresh petition in CBI court in Hyderabad today (Tuesday) seeking cancellation of bail granted to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and Jagan’s close aide Vijayasai Reddy.

Raju said while Jagan is A1 (Accused No.1) in quid pro cases filed by CBI, Vijayasai Reddy is A2 (Accused No.2).

In his petition, Raju brought to the notice of the court that Vijaysai Reddy as MP is frequently meeting union ministers and officials in home and finance ministries and trying to create an impressing that he has ‘close links’ with home and finance ministers and officials and trying to ‘influence’ witnesses directly and indirectly with his acts and trying to create a sense of fear among witnesses.

Raju informed court that Vijayasai as MP has written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah seeking not to post an officer as CBI joint director, who was the prime investigation officer in Jagan’s illegal assets cases.

Raju said this amounts to involvement in the process of free and fair inquiry of the cases.

Meanwhile, the judgement on Jagan’s bail cancellation petition is expected to be delivered on August 25.