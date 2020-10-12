Petitioner raises doubts in HC over state guest house in Vizag

As the farmers’ agitation completed 300 days opposing the shifting of Amaravati capital city to Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday postponed the hearing on the case to November 2.

The High Court heard the petition of advocate Gupta who contended that the State government was building a guest house in Vizag as part of shifting the capital from Amaravati to the port city.

The Jagan government has already begun an exercise to construct a state guest house on a 30-acre site atop Greyhounds Hill at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. The State guest house is being built for providing accommodation to VVIPs such President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Supreme Court and judges, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers and ministers during their visit to the city.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the High Court that the Andhra Pradesh government in its affidavit has failed to provide full details or complete information with regard to construction of guest houses in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Tirupati.

The petitioner mentioned that the government did not provide details on how many rooms will be built in the guest house in Vizag. The petitioner raised doubts over the intention of the government in building guest houses in expansive land.

On its part, the advocate general representing the Jagan government argued that construction of a guest house in Vizag was not part of capital shifting from Amaravati to the steel city. Further, the advocate general contended the need for construction of guest houses in Vizag, Tirupati and Kakinada arose as the rental values in the three districts are frightfully expensive..