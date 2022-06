Upcoming beauty Malavika Mohanan has enough number of followers on Instagram and the actress stuns her fans in revealing outfits offering them a perfect treat. The actress dazzled in style in one of her recent photoshoots in a shining skirt. Malavika Mohanan looked hot and sexy enough with some killing looks. The actress is busy with Hindi and Tamil films currently. Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of top cinematographer KU Mohanan.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.