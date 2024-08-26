Pic Talk: Disha Patani explodes in Style

Disha Patani is the hottest beauties of Bollywood and the actress never hesitates to flaunt her curves. Her Instagram account is full with bikini pictures of the beauty. Apart from sharing hot clicks, Disha Patani also travels so much and she endorses several top brands. The actress exploded in style in a hot top showing off her curves. The actress looked super sexy in the click that she posted on her Instagram story. Disha Patani recently returned back to South with Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and she is the leading lady in Suriya’s expensive periodic film Kanguva that is due for release. Disha Patani has been in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff and there are strong rumors that they broke up recently.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/dishapatani/