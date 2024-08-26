x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pic Talk: Disha Patani explodes in Style

Published on August 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Pic Talk: Disha Patani explodes in Style

Disha Patani is the hottest beauties of Bollywood and the actress never hesitates to flaunt her curves. Her Instagram account is full with bikini pictures of the beauty. Apart from sharing hot clicks, Disha Patani also travels so much and she endorses several top brands. The actress exploded in style in a hot top showing off her curves. The actress looked super sexy in the click that she posted on her Instagram story. Disha Patani recently returned back to South with Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and she is the leading lady in Suriya’s expensive periodic film Kanguva that is due for release. Disha Patani has been in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff and there are strong rumors that they broke up recently.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/dishapatani/

Next Book Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Tickets, Get 1 Lakh Prize Previous YSRCP MLC slams Home Minister, calls her incompetent, negligent
else

TRENDING

image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Most Read

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues