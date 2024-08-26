YSRCP MLC slams Home Minister, calls her incompetent, negligent

YSRCP Women’s Wing President and MLC Varudu Kalyani criticized Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, calling her an incompetent Home Minister for neglecting her responsibilities and engaging in baseless and inappropriate criticism.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Kalyani said that Anitha is focusing on criticizing the YSRCP and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of her agenda. She noted that law and order had deteriorated under Anitha’s tenure, with frequent incidents of murder, attempted murder, and violence. Despite these issues, Kalyani pointed out that the Home Minister failed to take action. She flayed the Home Minister for not even visiting the family of a girl assaulted in Mutchumarri.

Kalyani also criticized Anitha’s lack of response to the Achyutapuram SEZ blast, stating that she was spreading falsehoods and failing to support the victims or take action against the responsible company. She compared this incident to the quick response following a fire accident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s Office, where officials were promptly dispatched by helicopter, questioning why similar urgency wasn’t shown for the SEZ blast.

Kalyani further condemned Anitha’s language and behavior, describing her remarks about former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as disrespectful and shameful. She noted that no previous female Home Minister had behaved so undignified. She urged the Home Minister to act responsibly and refrain from inappropriate comments.

The MLC alleged that the home minister was targeting the former chief minister for everything. She alleged that the home minister was also using foul language at Jagan Mohan Reddy even before the media. She wanted the home minister to know her position as a minister and refrain from using foul language at the former chief minister.

The use of foul language by the home minister is disgraceful to the ministry. She wanted her to behave as the home minister and not as the TDP leader or the MLA.