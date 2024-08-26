AP Govt announces Rs 1 cr for Synergene blast victims

The Andhra Pradesh State government on Monday announced Rs 1 crore for the Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited blast victims. Four persons died in the blast that took place on August 22, while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that the state government would give Rs 1 crore to each of the four victims in the blast. She said that the government would do justice to the family members of the victims. She further said that the government had done justice for the victims of the blast in Achyutapuram SEZ a week ago.

She further said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had visited the blast victims in the hospital and promised support from the government. She also said that she had been there in Visakhapatnam monitoring the relief works for the blast victims. She had visited the Achyutapuram and Parawada blasts.

She took a dig at the opposition YSR Congress leaders for false allegations against the government in the two blasts. She alleged that the YSR Congress is spreading false news about the two blasts. She said that the YSR Congress leaders were doing politics in the blasts and were trying to mislead the victims.

The home minister said that the NDA government had done justice to the blast victims. The government had also reacted sharply to the two incidents. The entire administration rushed to the aide of the victims in the two blasts, the home minister asserted.

She said that the NDA government is there to help the people and serve them better than any government. The chief minister was working round the clock to help the people, she said.

So far, four persons died in the blast in the Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited blast. All four persons died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Chemist Suryanarayana died on Monday evening in the Indus hospital in Visakhapatnam. The body was shifted to the KGH for postmortem.

The home minister said that the government would also order an inquiry into the blast. The government would act once the reports were made available to the government.