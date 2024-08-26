Did this Mega hero finally sign a film?

Uppena marked a sensational debut for Vaisshnav Tej and the film made massive money at the box-office. Vaisshnav Tej turned an overnight star after the release of the film and he was rushed with offers. Then came Konda Polam, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Aadikeshava. All the three films ended up as disasters. Aadikeshava was released in 2023 and Vaisshnav Tej hasn’t signed or announced a new film since then. He rejected a heap of films from the past one year and the Mega fans are eagerly waiting for his next film. As per the ongoing happenings, Vaisshnav Tej is in talks with Krishna Chaitanya for a mass entertainer who recently directed Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari.

Vaisshnav Tej was impressed with the narration and he is said to have been quite positive. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this project if things fall in the right place. Despite Gangs of Godavari ending up as a disappointment, Vishwak Sen offered one more film for Krishna Chaitanya. The lyric writer turned director will soon work with Vaisshnav Tej and he will move on Vishwak Sen’s project.