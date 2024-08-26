x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Did this Mega hero finally sign a film?

Published on August 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Did this Mega hero finally sign a film?

Uppena marked a sensational debut for Vaisshnav Tej and the film made massive money at the box-office. Vaisshnav Tej turned an overnight star after the release of the film and he was rushed with offers. Then came Konda Polam, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Aadikeshava. All the three films ended up as disasters. Aadikeshava was released in 2023 and Vaisshnav Tej hasn’t signed or announced a new film since then. He rejected a heap of films from the past one year and the Mega fans are eagerly waiting for his next film. As per the ongoing happenings, Vaisshnav Tej is in talks with Krishna Chaitanya for a mass entertainer who recently directed Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari.

Vaisshnav Tej was impressed with the narration and he is said to have been quite positive. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this project if things fall in the right place. Despite Gangs of Godavari ending up as a disappointment, Vishwak Sen offered one more film for Krishna Chaitanya. The lyric writer turned director will soon work with Vaisshnav Tej and he will move on Vishwak Sen’s project.

Next AP Govt announces Rs 1 cr for Synergene blast victims Previous Did Nani give his nod for one more Director?
else

TRENDING

image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Most Read

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues