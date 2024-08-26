x
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Did Nani give his nod for one more Director?

Did Nani give his nod for one more Director?

Natural Star Nani is the most successful Tollywood actor in the recent times. Along with critical acclaim, all his recent offerings have made good money. The actor has his diary full for the next couple of years. He is very busy promoting his upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram that is due for release this Friday. As per the ongoing buzz, Nani is in talks with critically acclaimed director Deva Katta. The talented director hasn’t delivered a hit in the recent years. His last film Republic released three years ago and it ended up as a disaster.

Deva Katta has been a close friend for Nani for years and he is now in talks for a film. For now, it is unclear if Nani will play the lead role in Deva Katta’s next or if he will produce the film on Wall Poster Cinema. An official announcement will be made soon. Nani has HIT 3 in the direction of Sailesh Kolanu, Srikanth Odela’s untitled action drama, Sujeeth’s action entertainer and TJ Gnanavel’s film. He is packed for the next two years. It would be a long wait for Deva Katta as he is idle since three years.

