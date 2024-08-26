Book Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Tickets, Get 1 Lakh Prize

Featuring veteran Rao Ramesh in the lead role, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam has started to gain momentum at the box office. The film had a good weekend at the box office as it grossed Rs 2.34 crore till Sunday.

In an interesting turn of events, the makers have announced a very rewarding post-release promotional activity. As a part of this activity, those who watch the film stand a chance to win up to Rs 1 lakh cash prize.

As per the announcement from the makers, those who book the tickets must share their ticketing details, name and phone number on WhatsApp to the team. The ticket holders will then stand a chance to win anywhere between Rs 1000 – Rs 1 lakh prize money from the team.

This isn’t a random promotional campaign either. It is deeply ingrained with the theme of the film and Rao Ramesh’s character in the same.

Apparently, Rao Ramesh’s character in the film witnesses a deep twist in the tale after gets lakhs of rupees credited in his bank account without his knowledge. This changes up his life. The same concept is now being used by the team in their latest promotional campaign.

This sure is one very interesting way to incentivize the cinema-goers by offering a cash prize of Rs 1000 – Rs 1 lakh. This huge incentive might well propel more audience to enjoy the film on big screens.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam gained good hype ahead of the release as Allu Arjun partook in the pre release event. Also, Sukumar’s wife Tabitha placed her trust in the film and presented it, while Mythri Movie Makers acquired it ahead of the release and gave it a wide theatrical outing.

The Lakshman Kaarya directorial is funded by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics.