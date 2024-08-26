Mathu Vadalara 2 Release Date Locked

Sri Simha Koduri who ventured into films with the blockbuster Mathu Vadalara is coming up with the sequel Mathu Vadalara 2 directed by Ritesh Rana who helmed the original. Satya who’s part of the prequel will entertain in part 2 with Faria Abduallah and Sunil in important roles.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the makers released a couple of posters to introduce the lead actors and also to show the intriguing world of the movie.

Delivery agents Sri Simha and Satya return in their new roles as special agents. This time around, they’re tackling special missions, delivering more laughs, unexpected twists, and an abundance of entertainment.

September 13th is the release date locked for the movie produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers.