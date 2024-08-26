CM Revanth Reddy assures of filling up 35,000 jobs next year

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured a permanent solution for the unemployment problem in the state. Speaking at Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam program at Secretariat, Reddy Reddy said, Congress Government has given appointment letters to about 30,000 youth within 90 days of forming Government and will fill up another 35,000 jobs next year.

CM Revanth Reddy presented Rs 1 lakh cheques to Civils aspirants who have cleared UPSC Preliminary Examination and preparing for the Mains exam.

“Unemployment problem was the main reason for the Telangana movement. But unfortunately previous Government neglected youth’s aspirations, aggravating the problem. Sensing the importance of creating employment, we have given appointment letters to 30,000 youth within 90 days of forming Government. We will fill up another 35,000 jobs next year. We are focused on creating a permanent solution for the unemployment problem in the state,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking on the occasion.

“There is a huge gap between the students qualifications and skillset and the requirements of industry. To bridge this gap we gave set up Young India Skill University. Through this university we will ensure that industries and businesses get skilled youth force to hire and job opportunities are created for the youth,” further said Telangana CM.

“Young India Skill University is coming up in 60 acres in Future City at Mucherla. Initially 2,000 students will be enrolled and 20,000 students will be enrolled from second year. Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra will lead it. Skill University will ensure that well qualified and skilled youth get jobs in reputed companies,” explained Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the Civils aspirants, Telangana CM stressed that Government is considering them as its family members and urged them to make Telangana proud by cracking UPSC and serving India.

Telangana CM also vowed to give a fillip to sports in the state by setting up Young India Sports Varsity.

Dnr