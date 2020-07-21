Pic Talk: Ileana’s Bikini show from the past

Goan girl Ileana D’Cruz is waiting for a strong comeback and she is keen to make it big in Telugu. She has been listening to the scripts and Ileana lost a couple of films as she was strict on her remuneration. Ileana decided to cut down her fee after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. The dusky actress sizzled in a styled black bikini for a photoshoot. She was clicked on a private yacht in the sea across a beautiful location by her rumored boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Ileana will soon romance Nagarjuna in an action thriller that will be directed by Praveen Sattaru.

