Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Kushi turned out to be the new guests for Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan. The sisters sizzled in trendy outfits and they looked glamorous. Janhvi Kapoor posted some of the clicks on her Instagram page. Jahvi looked super hot in a cherry red skin tight long dress while Kushi Kapoor looked beautiful in a cream coloured short skirt. Janhvi is busy with several films and endorsements. Kushi Kapoor is slowly signing films in Hindi for now.