Hanu Man team comes with a Strategy

Hanu Man is the first film to be announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is hitting the screens on the same day and the team Hanu Man is struggling to get a decent screen count on day one. Social media is full of debates about Hanu Man getting less number of screens. The team is not in a mood to prepone or postpone the film as it is also releasing in Hindi in a record number of screens. The team of Hanu Man decided to screen special premieres on the night of January 11th. Special paid premieres are planned across AP and Telangana.

The team is quite confident on the film and they decided to head for paid premieres. If the talk would be good, Hanu Man will get decent number of screens from 13th and 14th. Prashanth Varma directed Hanu Man, a superhero film and Teja Sajja, Amritha are the lead actors. Venkatesh’s Saindhav, Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga are the other films releasing during the season.