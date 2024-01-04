x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hanu Man team comes with a Strategy

Published on January 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Hanu Man team comes with a Strategy

Spread the love

Hanu Man is the first film to be announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is hitting the screens on the same day and the team Hanu Man is struggling to get a decent screen count on day one. Social media is full of debates about Hanu Man getting less number of screens. The team is not in a mood to prepone or postpone the film as it is also releasing in Hindi in a record number of screens. The team of Hanu Man decided to screen special premieres on the night of January 11th. Special paid premieres are planned across AP and Telangana.

The team is quite confident on the film and they decided to head for paid premieres. If the talk would be good, Hanu Man will get decent number of screens from 13th and 14th. Prashanth Varma directed Hanu Man, a superhero film and Teja Sajja, Amritha are the lead actors. Venkatesh’s Saindhav, Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga are the other films releasing during the season.

Next Pic Talk: Kapoor sisters nails in Style Previous Jagan misses three capitals this term!
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Most Read

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Related Articles

Prabhas Birthday Special Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot