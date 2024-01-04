x
Politics

Jagan misses three capitals this term!

Published on January 4, 2024

Jagan misses three capitals this term!

Spread the love

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had finally failed to establish three capitals as he expected in this term. He had promised to create three capitals in the state in January 2020. He also introduced a bill in the Assembly during that period promising to build three capitals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed Amaravati as legislative capital with Assembly and Council, Kurnool as judicial capital with high court and Visakhapatnam as executive capital with secretariat and the chief minister’s office. He tried to shift the entire secretariat to Visakhapatnam and proposed to shift the high court to Kurnool.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had shifted several judicial commissions to Kurnool in the last five years. He could give Kurnool town some sort of judicial city, though the high court was not shifted. The Central government had said that the high court and the state government would have to take a call on shifting the high court to Kurnool from Amaravati. However, he could never hold talks with the high court on shifting it.

He proposed to shift the Heads of Departments and the chief minister’s office to Visakhapatnam several times. He also brought some GOs a couple of months ago to establish government offices in Visakhapatnam to monitor the development of the backward region of North Andhra.

He promised to move to Visakhapatnam three to four times in the last five years. However, he could not make a move due to cases in court. The high court had said that Amaravati would be the capital of the city and directed the state government to complete the construction of the capital in six months.

However, the state government had filed a review petition in the supreme court, which was now posted to April. The state government challenged the order of the high court on the capital issue and the case is pending in the supreme court.

With several legal issues pending on the issue, Jagan Mohan Reddy could not initiate the plans to develop three capitals as he promised. It could be seen as his failure as he had no support in the judiciary.

