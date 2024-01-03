x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

USA Bookings Open For The Magnum Opus Hanu-Man

Published on January 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

USA Bookings Open For The Magnum Opus Hanu-Man

Spread the love

The countdown has begun for the theatrical release of Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s magnum opus Hanu-Man starring Young Hero Teja Sajja. The Indian Original Superhero film produced by K Niranjan Reddy will have a global release for this Sankranthi on the 12th of this month with premieres in different locations in domestic and overseas areas.

Primeshow Entertainment and Nirvana Cinemas who just scored a blockbuster with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal together are releasing Hanu-Man in Overseas. The US Premieres will happen on January 11th and the bookings opened for the movie in the territory today.

Hanu-Man is one of the most-awaited movies and each promotional material augmented the hype. Starting from the teaser to the recently released trailer and also the songs created an eagerness to watch the movie. As the promos promised, the movie will appeal to audiences of all sections of audiences. In fact, there is no age or class restriction for superhero movies.

With their wide experience, they are going to clock a humongous release despite the crowded Sankranthi season.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Jagan misses three capitals this term! Previous Jagan is major devil for State, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Most Read

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Related Articles

Prabhas Birthday Special Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot