Jagan is major devil for State, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, if of a strong belief that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the major devil haunting the State while the YSRCP leaders turned into demons and looted the State.

Had Jagan not entered politics the State would not have suffered so much damage, Mr Chandrababu Naidu remarked at the party headquarters here. Several senior YSRCP leaders like C Ramachandraiah, Dwarakanath Reddy and Dadi Veerabhadra Rao besides leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvathipuram joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu.

Welcoming all of them heartily into the TDP fold, the party supremo said that Jagan totally destroyed Polavaram and the capital city of Amaravathi. The former chief minister regretted that development has completely taken a backseat after Jagan became the Chief Minister and he has polluted politics.

Generally, the MLAs after winning the polls, work hard for the welfare of the people but the YSRCP MLAs have totally concentrated on how to loot the State, Chandrababu Naidu remarked. “I have been into politics for 45 years and I have become MLA for the first time in 1978. In my political career, Jagan is the most substandard Chief Minister I have ever seen as the whole State is witnessing mafias and robberies” Chandrababu Naidu stated.

Expressing serious concern that Jagan has borrowed a whooping Rs 12 lakh cr after he became the Chief Minister, the TDP national president said that all the systems including roads, agriculture, education and health have got totally damaged. “Illegal cases are being foisted against the persons who raise voice against the atrocities of the ruling party leaders,” he said.

While the people are detesting the ruling party MLAs, Jagan is now replacing them, he said and asked what the Intelligence wing was doing all these years if the MLAs are resorting to such activities. “Did you ever question the MLAs who had committed such blunders,” Chandrababu Naidu questioned Jagan.

All the surveys revealed that Jagan himself is not fit for the State, Chandrababu Naidu remarked and said that if the leader functions correctly others will follow it. Painting the school buildings is not development and if the youth get good jobs that is development, he said.

Pointing out that all the 100 welfare schemes that were implemented by the TDP regime were cancelled by this Government, Chandrababu Naidu said that even the Rs 15 lakh each financial assistance extended by the TDP regime for pursuing further studies too was withdrawn. Observing that the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, has given a complete new definition for politics, Chandrababu Naidu said that the entire Telugu community will remember him for generations.

“The late NTR entered politics after he attained 60 years of age and he never aspired for positions or craved for money. He only wanted to serve society and always followed ethics in politics,” Chandrababu Naidu recalled fondly. This Chief Minister, thinking that he will be in the post permanently built a huge palace with Rs 500 cr damaging the beautiful Rishikonda, he stated.

“This person who criticised when a small road was built for my residence has constructed a four-lane road for his house,” the former chief minister said, referring to Jagan. Courts have pulled up this Government when the Chief Minister has claimed to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam, he said.

“The Supreme Court has said that the capital case will be heard only in April and by that time Jagan will not be there while the TDP will be back in power,” he said and made it clear that Amaravathi will remain as the capital. Jagan is virtually harassing the SCs and STs but in the open he owns them as his SCs and STs, the TDP supremo stated.

Making it clear that he is not at all worried about the chief minister’s post or bothered about power, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is more worried about the safety of the State. Youth not getting jobs while the industrialists are totally ignoring the State, Mr Chandrababu said and expressed concern that there is no law and order in the State.

The entire country is blaming the State for selling ganja, Chandrababu Naidu called upon the leaders to ponder over the safety of the State. The TDP supremo announced that he will address public meetings in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State beginning January 5 and cautioned the people to be vigilant about the damage being caused by this Government.

Party State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, the MLAs, Gottipati Ravi, Anagani Satya Prasad and Undavalli Sri Devi besides several senior TDP leaders were present.