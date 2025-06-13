Pic Talk: Meenakshi poses like a Glamour Doll

Tollywood beauty Meenakshi Chaudhary has turned a signing spree after scoring super hits like Lucky Baskhar and Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actress is showing off her glamorous side through photo shoots and during her public appearances. Meenakshi Chaudhary posed like a glamour doll in one of her recent photo shoots. In a specially designed long dress, Meenakshi Chaudhary looked super hot and elegant. The actress will next be seen in Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Naga Chaitanya’s untitled film. Both these films are under shoot and they will release next year.