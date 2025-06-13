x
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Movie News

Pic Talk: Meenakshi poses like a Glamour Doll

Published on June 13, 2025

Tollywood beauty Meenakshi Chaudhary has turned a signing spree after scoring super hits like Lucky Baskhar and Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actress is showing off her glamorous side through photo shoots and during her public appearances. Meenakshi Chaudhary posed like a glamour doll in one of her recent photo shoots. In a specially designed long dress, Meenakshi Chaudhary looked super hot and elegant. The actress will next be seen in Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Naga Chaitanya’s untitled film. Both these films are under shoot and they will release next year.

