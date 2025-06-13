x
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday

Published on June 13, 2025 by swathy

Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday

Aamir Khan marked his 60th birthday on March 14th. In a recent episode of The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, the actor shared his recollections from that day, admitting that he has no memory of the celebration due to excessive drinking. Speaking during the conversation, Aamir mentioned, “My family organized a celebration for my 60th birthday. It was designed to be a cherished day filled with friends and family. However, I don’t drink much these days — it’s almost nothing. But that evening, everyone urged me to join in for a drink since it was a significant milestone, and I succumbed to the pressure. When it comes to drinking, I don’t put limits on myself; I go all in. Because I hadn’t consumed alcohol frequently, my body was unaccustomed to it. We began the festivities around 7 pm, and by 9 pm, I realized I was quite buzzing.”

He continued, “This isn’t the first time it’s happened to me. When I woke up the next morning, I had completely forgotten about the night before. People showed me videos and photos, telling me how nice everyone was to me, but I couldn’t recall any of it. It was as if I’d completely blacked out. I interacted normally with everyone at the celebration, but the next day, I had absolutely no recollection of my 60th birthday party. Although I was shown pictures and videos, I couldn’t remember how I responded to anyone during speeches. It was a total blackout.”

Aamir is now preparing for the release of his next film Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, this movie is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and is set to hit theaters on June 20.

