Aamir Khan about Completely Drunk on his 60th Birthday

Aamir Khan marked his 60th birthday on March 14th. In a recent episode of The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, the actor shared his recollections from that day, admitting that he has no memory of the celebration due to excessive drinking. Speaking during the conversation, Aamir mentioned, “My family organized a celebration for my 60th birthday. It was designed to be a cherished day filled with friends and family. However, I don’t drink much these days — it’s almost nothing. But that evening, everyone urged me to join in for a drink since it was a significant milestone, and I succumbed to the pressure. When it comes to drinking, I don’t put limits on myself; I go all in. Because I hadn’t consumed alcohol frequently, my body was unaccustomed to it. We began the festivities around 7 pm, and by 9 pm, I realized I was quite buzzing.”

He continued, “This isn’t the first time it’s happened to me. When I woke up the next morning, I had completely forgotten about the night before. People showed me videos and photos, telling me how nice everyone was to me, but I couldn’t recall any of it. It was as if I’d completely blacked out. I interacted normally with everyone at the celebration, but the next day, I had absolutely no recollection of my 60th birthday party. Although I was shown pictures and videos, I couldn’t remember how I responded to anyone during speeches. It was a total blackout.”

Aamir is now preparing for the release of his next film Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, this movie is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and is set to hit theaters on June 20.