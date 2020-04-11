Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal back to Treat

Ismart Shankar beauty Nidhhi Agerwal who posts daily updates on her Instagram has been idle for some time. The actress returned back with a super hot click and she is spotted in a relaxing mode. Nidhhi Agerwal looked stunning in a blue torn jeans showing off her curves to her fans. Nidhhi Agerwal is lined up with several films and she has millions of followers on Instagram. The actress hiked her fee considering her demand and she even signed an item number beside Bellamkonda Sreenivas.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com