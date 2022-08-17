Pic Talk: Nidhhi’s Glamour Explosion On B’Day

Talented young glamour doll, Nidhhi Agerwal is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion, the actress has provided a treat to the eye for her followers.

Nidhhi shared a new set of snaps on her social media handles and there is a whole lot of oomph factor in the same.

Clad in a low neck top, Nidhhi flaunts her delicious curves in an appealing manner. She sure knows how to catch the attention of the viewers right away.

Nidhhi is one of the glamorous beauties in Telugu cinema and she is game for glamour roles as well. It’s about time she hits it out of the park.

The actress is a part of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. She is in talks for a couple more projects.